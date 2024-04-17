Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra offered prayers at Iskcon Temple in Juhi, Mumbai with her mother Sunanda and daughter Samisha.

In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paps, Shilpa with her mother, daughter and her best friend, Akanksha Malhotra.

Twinning in off-white printed traditional attire, mother-daughter duo Shilpa and Samisha posed for the paps.

Shilpa wore a v-neck off-white A-line kurta set with statement accessories to complement her look.

For glam, she opted for dewy makeup and kept her hair half-tied and half-open.

Shilpa celebrated the auspicious occasion of Ashtami with Samisha on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a video of her performing worship with Samisha.

The video gave a glimpse of a decorated temple, followed by Shilpa washing and affectionately and reverently bowing to her daughter's feet.

Shilpa's pet dog also made an appearance during the aarti.

The video ends with a photo of the Ashtami Prasad Thali, which included poori, halwa, and chana.

For the occasion, Shilpa wore a pink kurta set and her daughter wore a pretty pink crop top and skirt.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Celebrating the auspicious occasion of Ashtami today starting with the Kanya Pujan with our own Devi Samisha. May the Supreme Goddess Maha Gauri bless everyone with prosperity, love, and peace."

Ram Navami is one of the most celebrated festivals in the Hindu community that commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. The day holds special significance among Hindus which falls on the ninth day of the Chaitra month, the first month in the Hindu lunar calendar.

Shilpa tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to a son, Viaan. And in February 2020 the couple welcomed Samisha, who was born via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

She will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. (ANI)

