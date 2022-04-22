Mumbai, April 22: Shahid Kapoor's cricket drama Jersey has finally been released and it seems like the makers have passed the test of remaking the hit Telugu film of the same name with a sixer. On Friday, Nani, who headlined the Telugu version, took to Twitter and praised Shahid and the whole team after watching the remake. Jersey Movie Review: Shahid Kapoor’s Sports Drama Helmed By Gowtam Tinnanuri Gets Hailed By Critics!

He wrote, "Watched #Jersey and our @gowtam19 again hit it out of the park. What performances and heart. @shahidkapoor @mrunal0801 #PankajKapoor sir and my boy Ronit. This is true good cinema. Congratulations." Words of appreciation coming from the original Jersey star is the best compliment Shahid can get.

Nani On Jersey

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey revolves around Arjun (played by Shahid), a failed cricketer who decides to fulfil his dream of representing Team India for his son. Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur are also a part of the film.

