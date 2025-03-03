Los Angeles [US], March 3 (ANI): Following the recent controversy surrounding her offensive resurfaced tweets, Karla Sofia Gascon marked her presence at the Oscars but skipped posing on the red carpet.

As per Variety, she was first caught on camera during Conan O'Brien's monologue on Sunday night, after the comedian made a joke about the number of f-bombs her publicist likely uttered this award season. He then spoke directly to Gascon as the camera locked onto her in the crowd, saying. "If you are going to tweet about the Oscars, remember, my name is Jimmy Kimmel."

Gascon recently faced backlash after X users discovered tweets from 2020 and 2021 that had controversial views on Muslims, George Floyd and diversity at the Oscars.

Later in a statement to Variety, she apologised, saying,"I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt. As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness."Among her several resurfaced tweets, Gascon critiqued the diversity of the 2021 Oscars ceremony.

"More and more the #Oscars are looking like a ceremony for independent and protest films, I didn't know if I was watching an Afro-Korean festival, a Black Lives Matter demonstration or the 8M. Apart from that, an ugly, ugly gala," she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

She also called George Floyd a "drug addict swindler" after he was killed by a police officer in 2020 and inspired protests around the U.S.

Karla-starrer "Emilia Perez" received 13 Oscar nominations, including best picture and best director. Gascon's nomination was notable as she was the first openly trans woman to get a best actress nod. (ANI)

