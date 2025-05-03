Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): The popular series 'Panchayat', which is back with its fourth season, shared the first-look teaser of the new season during the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES).

On Saturday, Prime Video took to its Instagram account to share the teaser of the beloved series, along with a caption that read, "Phulera mein elections ki garma-garmi shuru hone wali hai. #PanchayatOnPrime, New Season, July 2."

The teaser gives fans a glimpse into the intense election season in the Phulera village. Viewers can expect to see a clash between key characters--Pradhan Ji, Bhushan, Manju Devi, and Kranti Devi (Bhushan's wife)--as the race for leadership heats up.

'Panchayat Season 4' features familiar faces, including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, and others. The show is produced by The Viral Fever, written by Chandan Kumar, and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya.

The third season was released on OTT in May last year. Panchayat Season 3 delved deeper into village politics and corruption, focusing on elections and the struggles of the villagers, particularly the lack of a proper road. The season also explored themes of grief, community, and unity. (ANI)

