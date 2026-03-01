Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's wife, Anjali, and their daughter, Sara, were spotted by photographers in Mumbai on Sunday.

The mother-daughter duo were seen leaving a salon, and before heading to their car, Sara happily posed for pictures at the request of the paparazzi.

It'a special time for Tendulkar family as Sachin and Anjali's son Arjun is all set to get married soon.

A few days ago, Sachin Tendulkar extended invitations to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for the wedding ceremony of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok.

Arjun and Saaniya got engaged in August last year.

Arjun, 26, has featured in five Indian Premier League (IPL) matches for Mumbai Indians (MI), claiming three wickets while conceding 114 runs. He has also scored 13 runs in his IPL career so far. Arjun currently represents Goa in domestic cricket after having made his Mumbai debut in 2021.

Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction last year, Arjun was traded from the Mumbai Indians to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and is set to represent LSG this season. (ANI)

