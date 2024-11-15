Washington [US], November 15 (ANI): Actor Sterling K Brown is shown to be under investigation for the murder of the president in his new series, 'Paradise', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As per the official logline of the series, "Paradise is set in a serene community inhabited by some of the world's most prominent individuals. But this tranquillity explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high-stakes investigation unfolds."

The makers have unveiled the trailer of the series and announced the release date. It is set to premiere on January 28, 2025. The series launches with three episodes, with the remaining episodes released weekly.

"The trailer doesn't exactly show a "serene community." Brown's Xavier Collins, head of the White House Secret Service, is quickly investigated for the death of the president (played by James Marsden), whom he discovers dead next to his bed. The high-stakes probe takes a turn when a flashback reveals that Brown's character was let in on top-secret information, and now he's being coached from the inside on how to answer the questions during his investigation," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The series also stars Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin and Percy Daggs IV.

'Paradise' is the second series at Hulu for Fogelman, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The series reunites 'This Is Us' Dan Fogelman and Sterling K Brown who serve as executive producers along with John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, John Hoberg, Jess Rosenthal, and Steve Beers. (ANI)

