Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 18 continues to captivate audiences with its dramatic twists and turns. The show has recently witnessed the appearances of several popular celebrities. This weekend, fans can anticipate another exciting addition as Dolly Chaiwala, the social media sensation from Nagpur, is rumoured to appear on BB 18. Dressed in his signature style of an all-black ensemble, a red blazer, golden pendant and glares, Dolly Chaiwala was spotted on the Bigg Boss 18 sets, interacting with the paparazzi and posing for photographs. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Contestant Digvijay Rathee’s Girlfriend Unnati Tomar Announces Their Breakup on Instagram (See Viral Post).

Dolly Chaiwala in 'Bigg Boss 18'?

Internet sensation Dolly Chaiwala was papped on the Bigg Boss 18 sets today (November 15). While the exact reason for his appearance remains unclear, there’s speculation he could appear on Weekend Ka Vaar or even join as a new wildcard contestant. With his growing fanbase among tea lovers and social media users, Dolly's potential entry into the Bigg Boss 18 house will surely bring a burst of energy and fun to the show. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Sara Arfeen Khan Cries Inconsolably After Husband Arfeen’s Eviction, Begs For Forgiveness From Avinash Mishra (Watch Video).

Dolly Chaiwala Visits 'Bigg Boss 18' Sets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Mohan Jaiswal (@mj.vishal)

More About Dolly Chaiwala

From a humble tea vendor to a viral phenomenon, Dolly Chaiwala has many followers. His unique chai-making style and entertaining videos have captivated audiences across India, earning him the affectionate nickname 'Celebrity Chaiwala.' But Dolly's fame transcended borders when a video of him serving his signature chai to tech titan Bill Gates went viral. Celebrities like Anurag Dobhal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Nimrat Kaur and even South Indian star Nani have visited his tea stall.

