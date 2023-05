Makers of the upcoming biopic Chamkila on Tuesday unveiled the official teaser of the film. Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Netflix dropped the teaser and wrote, "Jo naam saalon se aapke dil aur dimaag pe chaaya hai woh ab aapke saamne aaya hai. Watch the untold story of Punjab's highest record-selling artist, Amar Singh #Chamkila, coming soon only on Netflix!" Helmed by acclaimed director Imtiaz Ali Amar Singh Chamkila stars Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. The makers have opted for a direct OTT release for their film. Amar Singh Chamkila will stream on the OTT platform Netflix in 2024. Amar Singh Chamkila Teaser: Diljit Dosanjh's First Look As Slain Punjabi Singer Unveiled From This Imtiaz Ali Directorial (Watch Announcement Video).

The film presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, Amar Singh Chamkila who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which finally led to his assassination at a young age of 27. The highest record-selling artist of his time, Chamkila is still regarded as one of the best live stage performers that Punjab has ever produced. Soon after the makers unveiled the teaser, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Proud of you DILJIT Sir," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "All the best to team for this project."

"Story that needs come out ," another fan commented.

Talking about the film, director Imtiaz Ali said, "Making Amar Singh Chamkila on the life of the iconic music star of the masses has been a unique journey for me. I could not have asked for better actors than the immensely talented Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra to play in this film, especially since it involves some live singing. The film follows the crazed popularity of Chamkila's daring songs that society could neither ignore nor swallow. Having Netflix as a partner, I am humbled to take our story to millions of viewers not only in India but around the globe." Actor Diljit Dosanjh said, "Playing Amar Singh Chamkila has been one of the most challenging experiences of my life, and I am thrilled to be returning to Netflix with yet another exciting story. It has been a pleasure to work with Parineeti and the entire team that has worked extremely hard to bring this beautiful story to life. To be able to sing to Rahman sir's exemplary music was a meditative experience and I hope I have been able to do justice to his vision. Thank you Imtiaz bhajee for believing in me for this role."

Actor Parineeti Chopra added, "It is a privilege to play Amarjot, Chamkila's singing partner and wife in this incredible film and I am truly grateful to Imtiaz sir for this opportunity. Sharing the screen with Diljit has been an immensely enriching experience. For me singing is a passion and to collaborate with the legendary AR Rahman has been a long awaited dream. With Netflix's global platform, I believe our film will touch hearts far and wide, allowing Chamkila's inspiring tale to resonate with fans worldwide."