Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra, with a background in classical music, is taking her singing passion to new heights, marking her official entry into the music industry. On Tuesday, she revealed how her husband and AAP MP Raghav Chadha, calmed her down before her live performance.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti gave her fans a glimpse of her first live performance.

Also Read | Ei Raat Tomar Amar: Parambrata Chatterjee Set to Direct New Film Starring Aparna Sen and Anjan Dutt in Lead Roles (View Pics).

She gave a sneak peek into her video call with Raghav.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2t6onhyIMU/?img_index=1

Also Read | Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Teaser: Randeep Hooda’s Patriotic Film Set to Release on THIS Date! (Watch Video).

During the call, Raghav was heard saying, "How are you? Are you excited?" Parineeti nervously responded, "No, I'm not excited, dude."

She showcased the venue setup, to which Raghav said, "Oh my god, this is what they say when 'The stage is set.'"

"And the stage is set. I'm not set though," Parineeti stated.

Parineeti also shared how she had fun during the rehearsal with her team on stage and off stage.

Sharing the photos and videos, she wrote, "A day in the life of a debutante musician.

1. Got a call from @raghavchadha88 to calm my nerves, and it really helped.

2. First time on-stage in-ear experience.

3. Nope, I was nervous..... and it was hot.

4. Can't stress on this enough, MUSIC lifts my mood like nothing else. Is that true for anybody else?

5. In a world full of trends, I love my pink fuzzy chappals / shoes. Comfort.

6. A bundle of nerves as we got into hair and makeup for the first show

7. I believe in my comfortable chappal shoes, I guess not everyone did.

8. Right before we walked on stage."

Recently, Parineeti shared how she is blessed to start new chapter in life with music.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "Music, to me, has always been my happy place .. I've watched countless musicians all over the world performing on the stage and now it's finally my time to be a part of that world. I feel so lucky, blessed and stressed about starting off a whole new chapter in my life and I honestly can't describe how excited I am to embark on this musical journey. A journey that gives me the opportunity to have two careers at once! How fun (and chaotic ) So here's to embracing the unknown and facing all my fears and kicking off my singing debut! I'm joining hands with the best @entertainmentconsultant and we've got some amazing things in store for you all this year. I hope you're as excited for this as I am!"

She has already sung a few songs from her films.

Previously, she showcased her singing talent in songs like 'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin' from the film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' and the female version of the track 'Teri Mitti' from the period film 'Kesari.' Parineeti often shares her singing videos on her social media.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila.

Amar Singh Chamkila, his wife Amarjot Kaur along with the members of their musical band were assassinated on March 8, 1988. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)