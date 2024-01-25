Parineeti Chopra, known for her acting skills and background in classical music, has announced her official entry into the music industry. This marks a new chapter for the actress, who is set to explore her passion for singing on a professional level. Chopra becomes the first actress to venture into live singing with this move. She has joined forces with Entertainment Consultant LLP. Check out her video on Instagram below. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Celebrate Their First Lohri With Friends and Family (View Pics).

Parineeti Chopra Enters Music Industry:

