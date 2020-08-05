Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): American model Paris Jackson is living quarantine life in the single lane now, as she's broken up with her boyfriend singer Gabriel Glenn.

The sources close to the 22-year-old model told TMZ, "She decided it was time for her to go solo. The breakup was amicable as neither holds any anger or ill will. The relationship just ran its course and it was something that just needed to happen."

The source to TMZ also revealed the daughter of pop icon Michael Jackson will really invest her time in music. The model has been so focused on the music that she visited the studio every day. The outlet also noticed her last week out and about the studio last week, looking happy.

Lately, Paris has also been working on a Facebook Watch docuseries dubbed 'Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn.'

The 6-part docu-series debuted on June 30 and its final episode will be aired tonight. Paris and Gabriel have been dating since November 2018.

Over that time, they were usually out together, often at Los Angeles music joints for Gabriel's performances.

As per reports to the outlet, Jackson played 'best roadie GF' for his show at the Viper Room. And, Gabriel also stood by Paris' side during one of the most turbulent moments in her life. (ANI)

