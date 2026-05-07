Entertainment News | 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' Carries Forward BR Chopra's Franchise Legacy, Says Mudassar Aziz

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): Director Mudassar Aziz has opened up about the idea behind his upcoming comedy film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do', saying the project expands the franchise's relationship dynamics while introducing a very different male lead for today's audience.

Speaking to ANI about the film, Aziz credited the original movie created by filmmaker BR Chopra and explained how the latest instalment evolved from changing relationship dynamics across generations.

Also Read | Allu Aravind and Sneha Reddy Visit 'Pushpa 2' Premiere Tragedy Victim, Allu Arjun's Family Promises INR 3 Crore Total Support.

"Actually, this franchise doesn't belong to me, it belongs to BR sir, who created this world and the dynamic between the husband, wife, and the "third" factor. In his films, the idea was that the third factor doesn't necessarily have to be a person; it can be anything that influences the relationship," Aziz said.

He further explained how the story moved from the earlier settings to a more contemporary character.

Also Read | Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Historic Acting Debut: How Neetu Kapoor and Daughter Laughed Their Way Into 'Daadi Ki Shaadi'.

"Building on that, I came up with a story centred around a particular kind of husband set in 2019. Later, I felt the need to explore a completely different kind of husband, someone whose habits and personality were very different from both the husband of 1978 and the husband of 2019. That thought gave rise to this story, and from there, the narrative gradually evolved," he said.

Aziz added that the latest protagonist stands apart from previous versions seen in the franchise.

"So, this franchise is being carried forward. This husband is a different husband. He is a different person. He has his own world. And he is very different from the husband played by Sanjeev Kumar in 1978," he said.

Referring to lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana's observations about the character, Aziz said the protagonist's decency becomes the source of his troubles.

"As Ayushman told you, he is a victim of decency. He has fallen into so many problems that he is almost paying the price for his decency. Which is very different as a setting itself," he said to ANI.

The director also said the film attempts to explore multiple layers of comedy within married relationships.

"Within this franchise, I felt it was important to explore how comedy can emerge from different kinds of relationships and the many dynamics that can exist between a husband and wife," he added.

Directed by Aziz, 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' stars Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

The film also features Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ayesha Raza and Durgesh Kumar in pivotal roles.

Backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra and Krishan Kumar, the film is presented by T-Series Films and B R Studios.

The lead cast recently spoke to ANI about the film's take on relationships and shared details about their characters, saying the story balances humour with emotional depth.

'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' is scheduled to release in theatres on May 15. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)