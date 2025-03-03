Los Angeles, Mar 3 (PTI) "The White Lotus" actor Patrick Schwarzenegger has revealed that he once auditioned to play popular superhero Superman in James Gunn's upcoming "Superman" movie, but got no response for his "self-taped" test.

In an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 31-year-old actor said he has tried his hand at three superhero roles till date -- "The Boys" character of Homelander, Superman, and Golden Boy in "Gen V", which he landed.

Also Read | 97th Academy Awards: Priyanka Chopra-Backed 'Anuja' Loses Oscar to Dutch-Language 'I'm Not a Robot' in Best Live Action Short Film Category.

When host Josh Horowitz asked him if he got into costume for the "Superman" audition, Schwarzenegger said: “No, I don't think I got any feedback. I think it was like, ‘No, not for you'”.

The actor, whose latest work is "The White Lotus" season three, added that the audition was a "self-tape".

Also Read | 'Conclave' Wins Oscars 2025: Peter Straughan Takes Home Best Adapted Screenplay Award for Robert Harris's Papal Thriller.

The title role in Gunn's "Superman" eventually went to David Corenswet. The film, also starring Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult, is slated to hit the big screen on July 11.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)