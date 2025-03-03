Anuja, a New Delhi-set coming-of-age short film that was competing at the Oscars 2025 in the Best Live Action Short category, lost out on the award to Dutch-language movie I'm Not a Robot. I'm Not a Robot is a science fiction film written and directed by Victoria Warmerdam. "After failing an online CAPTCHA test, Max faces an existential crisis when he believes he might actually be a robot," read its synopsis. Anuja, directed by Adam J Graves and Suchitra Mattai, follows a gifted nine-year-old Anuja, who must make a choice between education and factory work alongside her sister - a decision that will shape both their futures. It stars Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag. Oscars 2025 Winners LIVE Updates: Adrien Brody Wins Best Actor in a Leading Role for 'The Brutalist' at 97th Academy Awards.

Anuja, currently streaming on Netflix, has two-time Oscar winning producer Guneet Monga and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on board as executive producer and Hollywood star-writer Mindy Kaling as producer. It is produced in collaboration with the Salaam Baalak Trust (SBT), a nonprofit founded by filmmaker Mira Nair's family in support of street and working children, alongside Shine Global, and Krushan Naik Films. ‘Dune: Part Two’ Wins Two Oscars! Netizens Say ‘Well Deserved’ As Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya’s Film Takes Home Best Sound and Best Visual Effects at the 97th Academy Awards.

Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film

Congratulations, I’M NOT A ROBOT is taking home the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ckRjjhInNs — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025

Other nominees in the category were: A Lien, The Last Ranger and The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent. Hosted by Conan O'Brien, the 97th Academy Awards are live in India on streamer JioHotstar and TV channel Star Plus from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

