Los Angeles [US], March 3 (ANI): British dramatist Peter Straughan on Sunday night bagged the Oscar for best adapted screenplay for his take on Robert Harris's papal thriller Conclave.

'Conclave' follows Cardinal Lawrence (Fiennes), tasked with running the covert process after the unexpected death of the beloved Pope. Once the Catholic Church's most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world and are locked together in the Vatican halls, Lawrence finds himself at the centre of a conspiracy.He discovers a secret that could shake the very foundation of The Church.

The cast of 'Conclave' includes Sergio Castellitto, John Lithgow, Isabella Rossellini and Ralph Fiennes among many others.

Conan O'Brien serves as host for this year's ceremony, The Academy Awards are executive produced by showrunner Raj Kapoor, Katy Mullan and Rob Pain. Producers include Sarah Levine Hall, Taryn Hurd, Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney. Hamish Hamilton serves as director. (ANI)

