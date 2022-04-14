Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): As Sanjay Dutt-starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2' hit theatres on Thursday, his wife Maanayata Dutt shared a special message for people, especially for those who labelled him as "irresponsible" and "bad boy".

"The film has been a special journey for us in more ways than one. All those who have often labelled him as irresponsible, non-committed and a bad boy must watch this film to see his determination, dedication and commitment," Maanayata said.

Also Read | Halftime: Jennifer Lopez’s Netflix Documentary to Premiere at 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.

For the unversed, Sanjay shot for 'KGF: Chapter 2' while battling cancer.

Describing Sanjay as a "hero", Maanayata added, "Sanju shot this film during the most vulnerable phase of his life... our lives. He shot uncomplainingly, all those strenuous scenes with the same passion as ever. For me he is the HERO of the film. Cool, powerful, spirited and a fighter to the very end! KGF2 belongs to Adheera! Having said that, Sanju is back with a bang, and he couldn't have said it better himself - aa raha hoon mein."

Also Read | Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Did You Know The Theme Music Of Kartik Aaryan's Film Is Copied From JTL's K-Pop Song 'My Lecon'? (Watch Video).

'KGF: Chapter 2' is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1'. Starring South star Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster.

The sequel stars Sanjay as antagonist Adheera. Raveena Tandon is also a part of the film. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)