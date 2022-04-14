The teaser of Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released today and many have loved the actor’s avatar. He introduced fans to his character in the film, Rooh Baba. The teaser gave glimpses of the spooky haveli and one can also not miss the track “Ami Je Tomar” played in the background. The music gradually switches to the title track from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which introduces Kartik with Rajpal Yadav. But did you know that theme music of the film is copied from the popular K-pop song “My Lecon”? Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Teaser: Kartik Aaryan’s Swag as a Ghostbuster Is Unmissable in This Anees Bazmee Directorial.

The music for Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have been composed by Pritam. Many even praised the beats of the track. But you’d be shocked to know that this amazing beats that has been used for the film’s theme music has been copied from JTL’s song “My Lecon”. You got to check out the similarities between “My Lecon” and the theme music of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 by yourself.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Teaser

Bhool Bhulaiyaa Title Track

My Lecon

Well, K-pop lovers would recognise the similarities instantly. But did this copy leave you Bollywood lovers totally shocked? Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, it also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced under the banners of Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Cine1 Studios.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2022 02:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).