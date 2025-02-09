Washington [US], February 9 (ANI): As the excitement builds for Saturday Night Live's monumental 50th-anniversary special, Pete Davidson, one of the show's beloved alumni, shared an uplifting life update.

Speaking exclusively to E! News at a pre-Super Bowl party hosted by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin, Davidson revealed that he's feeling "fantastic" and in great spirits.

Wearing a casual light blue Staten Island FerryHawks T-shirt, black and white shorts, and a white Cafe du Monde bucket hat, the 31-year-old comedian and actor radiated confidence.

"Look at me! I look fantastic!" Davidson exclaimed, offering a rare moment of personal reflection ahead of the star-studded event.

Davidson, known for his honest discussions about mental health struggles in the past, was in high spirits as he prepared for the SNL 50th Anniversary special, which is set to air on NBC in just over a week, as per E! News.

This celebration of the iconic sketch comedy show will feature several former and current cast members, including Davidson, who famously joined SNL in 2014.

"I'm excited to hang out with [John] Mulaney," Davidson shared, adding, "I love [creator] Lorne [Michaels]. It's an honour to celebrate him and all that he's done and all of his accomplishments. And I'm just gonna be happy to be there. But it's gonna be fun, so make sure to tune in."

Davidson, who had taken a step back from the limelight over the past year, also revealed that the upcoming special marks his return to the SNL stage after spending time in rehab to address his mental health.

Despite the challenges, he emphasized how grateful he is to be a part of such a significant moment in the show's history.

The anniversary special, airing on February 16, 2025, will undoubtedly showcase the highlights of SNL's decades-long run, with Davidson and other former cast members reuniting to celebrate its enduring success.

In addition to his professional comeback, Davidson also took a moment to reflect on his personal life. Although he has not publicly discussed details of his current romantic situation, he did recently give fans a glimpse into his dating perspective.

In a candid appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this year, Davidson revealed his approach to relationships, humorously admitting, "I'm the girl, I think, whenever I'm in a relationship."

He also noted that he appreciates assertiveness in a partner, a trait influenced by growing up in a household with strong female role models.

"I grew up with all ladies in the house," Davidson shared, adding, "So, I act pretty feminine," according to E! News.

Davidson's past relationships have included high-profile romances with Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Phoebe Dynevor. (ANI)

