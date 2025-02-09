The prestigious Iconic Gold Awards 2025 celebrated the finest talents in the entertainment industry, recognising outstanding performances across films and television. The star-studded event saw renowned actors like Fardeen Khan, Rupali Ganguly and Sharad Kelkar take home accolades for their remarkable onscreen contributions. Kartik Aaryan and ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Winner Karan Veer Mehra Engage in Chit-Chat Sesh on Red Carpet of Iconic Gold Awards, Video Goes Viral – WATCH.
The Iconic Gold Awards organisers have shared exclusive videos and pictures from the night, showcasing standout moments, heartfelt winner speeches and stunning red carpet appearances. Even some of the celebs have shared about their big win on social media. Fans have been treated to glimpses of their favourite stars in stylish ensembles, making the night truly unforgettable. Let’s a take look at all the winners of the 2025 Iconic Gold Awards.
Rupali Ganguly – Popular Television Personality
View this post on Instagram
Vijay Ganguly – Best Choreographer for ‘Aaj Ki Raat’
View this post on Instagram
Pranali Rathod – Best TV Actress for ‘Durga’
View this post on Instagram
Dheeraj Dhoopar – Most Popular Television Actor
View this post on Instagram
Mukesh Chhabra – Best Casting Director
View this post on Instagram
Abhishek Banerjee – Powerpack Performer Of The Year
View this post on Instagram
Jackky Bhagnani – Next Gen Producer
View this post on Instagram
Abhay Verma – Breakout Star (Male)
View this post on Instagram
Nitanshi Goel – Breakout Star (Female)
View this post on Instagram
Ridhi Dogra – Best Supporting Actor for ‘The Sabarmati Report’
View this post on Instagram
Rishabh Sawhney – Best Debut Actor
View this post on Instagram
Anupam Kher
View this post on Instagram
Fardeen Khan
View this post on Instagram
Sharad Kelkar
View this post on Instagram
Warda Khan Nadiadwala
View this post on Instagram
Sunita Rajwar
View this post on Instagram
Shantanu Maheshwari
View this post on Instagram
Kabir Khan
View this post on Instagram
Divya Khossla
View this post on Instagram
Nushrratt Bharuccha
View this post on Instagram
Held on February 6 in Mumbai, the grand ceremony hosted by Ayushi Shekhawat and Karanvir Sharma, was a dazzling affair, with some of the biggest names in the industry gracing the red carpet. Celebrities such as Kartik Aaryan, Adah Sharma, Pranali Rathod, Harshvardhan Rane and many others added to the glitz and glamour of the evening. Heartiest congratulations to all the winners of the Iconic Gold Awards 2025!
