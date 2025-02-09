The prestigious Iconic Gold Awards 2025 celebrated the finest talents in the entertainment industry, recognising outstanding performances across films and television. The star-studded event saw renowned actors like Fardeen Khan, Rupali Ganguly and Sharad Kelkar take home accolades for their remarkable onscreen contributions. Kartik Aaryan and ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Winner Karan Veer Mehra Engage in Chit-Chat Sesh on Red Carpet of Iconic Gold Awards, Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

The Iconic Gold Awards organisers have shared exclusive videos and pictures from the night, showcasing standout moments, heartfelt winner speeches and stunning red carpet appearances. Even some of the celebs have shared about their big win on social media. Fans have been treated to glimpses of their favourite stars in stylish ensembles, making the night truly unforgettable. Let’s a take look at all the winners of the 2025 Iconic Gold Awards.

Rupali Ganguly – Popular Television Personality

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐈𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 (@iconicgoldaward)

Vijay Ganguly – Best Choreographer for ‘Aaj Ki Raat’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Ganguly (@vijayganguly)

Pranali Rathod – Best TV Actress for ‘Durga’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐈𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 (@iconicgoldaward)

Dheeraj Dhoopar – Most Popular Television Actor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)

Mukesh Chhabra – Best Casting Director

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MCCC (@mukeshchhabracc)

Abhishek Banerjee – Powerpack Performer Of The Year

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Banerjee (@nowitsabhi)

Jackky Bhagnani – Next Gen Producer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackky V Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani)

Abhay Verma – Breakout Star (Male)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhay Verma (@verma.abhay_)

Nitanshi Goel – Breakout Star (Female)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐍itanshi Goel (@nitanshigoelofficial)

Ridhi Dogra – Best Supporting Actor for ‘The Sabarmati Report’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ridhi Dogra (@iridhidogra)

Rishabh Sawhney – Best Debut Actor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishabh Sawhney 🐢 (@rishabhsawhneyyyy)

Anupam Kher

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐈𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 (@iconicgoldaward)

Fardeen Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐈𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 (@iconicgoldaward)

Sharad Kelkar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐈𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 (@iconicgoldaward)

Warda Khan Nadiadwala

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐈𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 (@iconicgoldaward)

Sunita Rajwar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐈𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 (@iconicgoldaward)

Shantanu Maheshwari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shantanu Maheshwari (@shantanu.maheshwari)

Kabir Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐈𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 (@iconicgoldaward)

Divya Khossla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐈𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 (@iconicgoldaward)

Nushrratt Bharuccha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐈𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 (@iconicgoldaward)

Held on February 6 in Mumbai, the grand ceremony hosted by Ayushi Shekhawat and Karanvir Sharma, was a dazzling affair, with some of the biggest names in the industry gracing the red carpet. Celebrities such as Kartik Aaryan, Adah Sharma, Pranali Rathod, Harshvardhan Rane and many others added to the glitz and glamour of the evening. Heartiest congratulations to all the winners of the Iconic Gold Awards 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2025 12:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).