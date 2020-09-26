Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): Reminiscing her skiing trips, 'Dil Se' star Preity Zinta on Friday dug out a throwback picture of herself.

The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor took to Instagram to share the picture with her fans.

"This crazy heat is making me miss my ski trips. Cannot wait for winter #flashbackfriday #snow #ski #smile #ting" she wrote in the caption.

Preity Zinta was last seen in the 2018 film 'Bhaiaji Superhit' alongside Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi, and Shreyas Talpade. (ANI)

