Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): Super excited to come out of quarantine, actor Preity Zinta on Wednesday shared a short video stating that she went through a COVID-19 test, and hopes the report comes out as negative.

The 'Kya Kehna' actor posted a video on Instagram from her hotel room in Dubai where she has quarantined herself for past 5 days.

In the video, Zinta said, "Hi everyone, this is day six of quarantine and I'm super excited to come out of quarantine tomorrow, I just had the COVID test, and even though I haven't really met anybody...there is a little bit of nervousness."

With her fingers crossed she added, "I don't know why that there might be one percent chance...I hope, I should test negative, and then I can come out, but anyway... let's just be positive, and be happy. I just wanted to thank all of you because doing these updates was one exciting thing that had kept me going through this quarantine."

Sending a message to people who are in self0-isolation, " All of you who are in quarantine, don't worry, time will come! So hang in there, and stay safe, and m supr excited to come out tomorrow, Take care! "

The 'Koi Mil Gaya' actor signed off with a smile as she passed a flying kiss, saying, " I love you all, take care!"

Along with the video, the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor noted in the caption, " Day 6 of Quarantine feels brighter cuz it's time to get out tomorrow ( provided I test negative for my fourth covid test) so I can shoot the Sponsor commercial with the team.I think I've had enough me time for some time now. #Day6 #Quarantinelife #Ipl2020 #Dubai #Ting."

Preity Zinta, co-owner of the Kings XI Punjab team, is currently in Dubai, for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). (ANI)

