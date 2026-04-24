Bali Hotel Staff Catches Indian Tourists Carrying Away Hairdryer, Doormat, Bathrobes After Checkout; Viral Video Surfaces

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A video allegedly showing hotel staff in Bali unpacking “stolen” items from the luggage of Indian tourists has gone viral, sparking sharp reactions online and reigniting debates around tourist behaviour abroad.

The incident reportedly took place on April 19 at Asvara Resort Ubud in Kelusa Village, Payangan district. According to local reports, the group had checked into the resort on April 16, booking two rooms for a three-day stay before the situation unfolded during checkout.

In the now widely circulated clip, hotel staff can be seen opening suitcases and pulling out various items believed to belong to the property. Towels, a doormat, kimono-style robes, utensils, a hair dryer, and even a TV remote box were allegedly recovered. Several items were already laid out on the floor as staff continued the search. Indian Tourist Alleges Racial Discrimination at Yona Beach Club in Phuket, Venue Denies Charges as Viral Video Surfaces.

Viral Video Shows Staff Pulling Towels, Hair Dryer From Indian Tourists’ Bags

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A voice in the video claims the tourists were from India and accuses them of stealing hotel property, while another person is heard saying, “Not all Indians are like that,” attempting to push back against sweeping generalisations.

As per reports citing Gianyar Police, staff noticed missing inventory during the checkout process and stopped the guests before they could leave. The matter was escalated to hotel management, who intervened immediately. Indian Tourist Attacked, Knocked Out by Ladyboys in Thailand Street Fight Over Money Dispute; Video Goes Viral.

Police spokesperson Iptu I Gusti Ngurah Suardita stated that the issue was handled internally. “The matter was resolved amicably. All items were returned and no legal action was taken,” he said.

Despite the quiet resolution, social media erupted. Many users expressed embarrassment and anger, with some calling the act “shameful” and “cheap.” Others demanded strict consequences, including travel bans and legal action, while a few cautioned against stereotyping all Indian tourists based on the incident.

The tourists were eventually allowed to check out after returning the items, bringing the episode to a close - at least officially. Online, however, the debate continues, with the viral video serving as a flashpoint for broader conversations about accountability, cultural perception, and responsible travel.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram Account of The Logical Indian), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 01:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).