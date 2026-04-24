RCB vs GT Betting Odds and Favourites by Kalshi: Winner Prediction for Today's IPL 2026 Match

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The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) return to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight, Friday, 24 April, to host the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a high-stakes Match 34 of IPL 2026. As both teams look to solidify their standings in the race for the playoffs, the latest data from the prediction market Kalshi identifies the home side as the current favourite to secure the win. You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.

Bengaluru enters the contest with significant momentum, currently sitting second on the points table, while Gujarat is looking to bounce back from a heavy defeat in their previous outing.

RCB vs GT Betting Odds by Kalshi: RCB Hold the Edge

According to the latest trading activity on Kalshi, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are favoured to win tonight's encounter. The market sentiment reflects RCB's strong home form and their consistent batting performances throughout the season. Bengaluru Weather and Rain Forecast for RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Match.

Current Kalshi Market Data:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): 1.72x Odds | 58% Win Probability

Gujarat Titans (GT): 2.25x Odds | 42% Win Probability

The prediction market has seen high volume as the toss approaches, with traders backing Bengaluru’s top order to exploit the relatively small boundaries and high-scoring nature of the Chinnaswamy surface.

RCB vs GT Betting Odds

Source: Kalshi

RCB have secured three victories from four matches at home this season. Their familiarity with the unique dimensions of the ground often provides a distinct tactical advantage.

RCB vs GT Head-to-Head and Form Guide

Despite Bengaluru's current status as favourites, the historical record between these two sides is closely contested. In their previous five meetings, Gujarat Titans have won three, often relying on their ability to chase down high totals.

Statistic Royal Challengers Bengaluru Gujarat Titans Current Points 8 4 Points Table Rank 2nd 9th Last Match Result Won (vs SRH) Lost (vs MI) Win Streak 2 Matches 0 Matches

The "dew factor" is expected to be a major consideration tonight. Weather forecasts for Bengaluru indicate clear skies, but high humidity levels later in the evening typically make the ball difficult to grip for spinners. Consequently, the team winning the toss is widely expected to bowl first, a move that could cause a late shift in the Kalshi win probabilities.

With the market volume continuing to rise, tonight’s result will have major implications for the top half of the table. A win for RCB would move them level on points with league leaders Punjab Kings, while a victory for Gujarat would keep their playoff hopes alive.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 01:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).