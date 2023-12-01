Actor Preity Zinta on Friday penned a beautiful post to mark her mother's birthday. In the post, she described her mother as her "moral compass" and "strongest critic". "Happy Birthday Ma [?] Thank you for being the best Mom, best Mom in law & the best Nani Ma. You are my North Star, my moral compass, my strongest critic and my best friend. I'm everything because of you & I cannot tell you how much I love you," she wrote. She added, "Wish I had the common sense & maturity to appreciate you years earlier - from the start but it's never too late to say that I have the best Mom in the galaxy. Love you to the moon & back Here's wishing you loads of happiness, health & wealth today & always Muaah @neeluzinta #happybirthdaymom #ting." Preity Zinta Drops Picture of Her Kids Jai and Gia After Their Mundan Ceremony in LA (View Post).

Meanwhile, on the film front, Preity recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of Kal Ho Naa Ho. Kal Ho Naa Ho was the saddest happy film I did. Nothing can replace those memories & I will forever be grateful to Yash Uncle for making this incredible film. It was the last time he was on set. There will never be anyone like you Yash Uncle [?] You took a piece of my heart with you when you left. This film will forever remind me of you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I will forever love you," she wrote on Instagram a few days ago while recalling working in the film. Preity Zinta Visits Hateshwari Mata Temple With Husband Gene Goodenough And Their Twins (View Pics).

View Preity Zinta's Post:

Kal Ho Naa Ho revolves around Naina Katherine Kapoor (Preity Zinta) who is an MBA student in New York. She falls in love with her neighbour Aman Mathur (Shah Rukh Khan), a terminally ill patient who tries to get Naina and her friend Rohit Patel (Saif Ali Khan) to fall in love with each other since he fears she will grieve for him if he reciprocates her feelings.