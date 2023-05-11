Bollywood actress Preity Zinta visited the Hateshwari Mata temple in her hometown Shimla along with her husband Gene Goodenough and their toddler twins Jai and Gia. Preity, who chose a bright yellow suit for the visit, took to Twitter, where she shared a glimpse of the visit. The actress chose to keep her head covered with a dupatta to show respect. Preity Zinta Wishes Husband Gene Goodenough on Their 7th Wedding Anniversary With a Lovely Video – WATCH.

She shared on Twitter: "When I was a little girl I often visited the Hateshwari Mata temple in Hatkoti, Shimla - Himachal Pradesh. This temple has played a big role in my childhood & I've always felt very connected to it."

Watch The Instagram Post Of Preity Zinta:

"Now that I'm a mother its only natural that the first temple my kids visited was this incredible & ancient temple. Here's a sneak peek of our visit." Rashid Khan Meets Preity Zinta After PBKS vs GT IPL 2023 Match, Shares Pic With Punjab Kings Co-Owner.

Preity added: "I'm sure Jai & Gia will not remember this trip so we will have to come back again because mother will call me again. Jai Ma Durga - Jai Mahisasurmardini. If any of you get a chance to visit do not miss it. It's magical, mysterious & stunning beautiful & yes you can thank me later."

Preity and Gene Goodenough got married in 2016 in Los Angeles. The duo became parents to twins in 2021 via surrogacy.

