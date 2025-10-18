Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI): Ujjain's world-famous Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple witnessed a grand Dhanteras celebration on Saturday, with the traditional Mahapuja for the welfare and prosperity of all.

The rituals were performed by members of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Priest Committee according to age-old traditions.

The special rituals began early in the morning, with priests performing Rudrabhishek and lighting earthen lamps before Lord Mahakal.

Senior officials, including Ujjain Divisional Commissioner Asheesh Singh, Collector Roshan Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma, and Temple Administrator Pratham Kaushik, also participated in the rituals and offered prayers to Lord Mahakal.

The special ritual at the Mahakaleshwar temple has become synonymous with Dhanteras over the years. The occasion is deemed to bring welfare, happiness and prosperity to all.

Speaking to ANI, Collector Roshan Kumar Singh said, "Today, the Dhanteras puja has begun at the temple premises with full tradition and devotion. I am fortunate to be part of this ceremony. In two days, we will celebrate Diwali, so I also extend my best wishes to everyone for Diwali and Dhanteras."

Dhanteras is dedicated to worshipping Siddhi Vinayak, another name for Lord Ganesha, the Goddess of wealth, Mahalakshmi, and Kuber, the God of wealth and prosperity. It is considered an auspicious day to make new purchases.

Dhanvantari, who is also worshipped on the occasion of Dhanteras, is considered the god of Ayurveda and is believed to have imparted lessons in medical practice to rid mankind of ailments.

The first day of Diwali began on Monday with Dhanteras marking the beginning of the festivities. The day is observed on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar month of Ashwin, according to the Amaavasyanta Luni-Solar Calendar. (ANI)

