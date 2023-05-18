Washington [US], May 18 (ANI): Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's night out in New York City turned out to be 'scary'.

According to a representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the pair and her mom Doria Ragland were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" with "highly aggressive paparazzi" after attending the Ms Foundation Women of Vision Awards on May 16, reported E News. The couple's kids were not with them at that moment.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers," their rep said in a statement to E! News. "While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety."

This incident comes just months after both Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41--who stepped down as senior royals in 2020--addressed the media scrutiny they've received throughout their relationship in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

In fact, Harry even reflected on his mother Princess Diana's fatal 1997 car crash in the docuseries, sharing he's "terrified" of history repeating itself with Meghan. (ANI)

