Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): Indian batter Prithvi Shaw recently got engaged to his long time girlfriend Akriti Agarwal.

On Sunday, Prithvi shared the good news with his fans and followers on Instagram, uploading adorable pictures from the function.

"From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She's is my perfect innings!," he captioned the post.

Have a look at the pictures here.

In no time, his comment flooded with best wishes.

"Congrats bro," former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan commented.

"Congratulations guys," singer Stebin Ben commented.

Meanwhile, Prithvi will be playing for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season and was picked by DC for Rs 75 lakh. In his last T20 outing, Shaw made 193 runs in six innings for Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) last year with two fifties.

He has played five Tests for India, scoring 339 runs in nine innings, including a century and two fifties. He has also scored 189 in six ODIs for India, with the best score of 49. However, he did not score in the solitary T20I he played.

He last played a match for India back in 2021. (ANI)

