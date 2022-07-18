Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): On the occasion of Priyanka Chopra's 40th birthday on Monday, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles and sent warm birthday wishes to the actress.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a glimpse of the 'desi girl'. Alongside the pic, she wrote, "Happy Birthday PCJ, Power, love and global domination forever @priyankachopra (heart emoticon)"

Actor R Madhavan shared a picture and wrote, "Dear dear @priyankachopra. Wish you a very very happy birthday and a fantastic year ahead. Such a wonderful and important year for both of you and I pray that it's all that you hope for and much more. Tons of love." The picture featured Priyanka, her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and her mother Madhu Chopra.

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor shared a picture with Priyanka on her Instagram Stories, in which the duo could be seen sporting black outfits. Sharing it, Sonam wrote, "Happy happy birthday @priyankachopra. Hopefully see you soon. Lots and lots of love."

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora dropped a picture of Priyanka and wrote, "Happy birthday dear PC. Keep shining and soaring higher and higher."

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma shared a picture of Priyanka and wrote, "Happy Birthday @priyankachopra. Wishing you love and light always."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years.

'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023. (ANI)

