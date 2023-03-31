Actress Priyanka Chopra is back in India and that too with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. On Friday, Priyanka, Nick and their one-year-old daughter Malti Marie were spotted at Mumbai airport. The family of three is in India on Malti's first trip to the country. Nick and Priyanka happily posed for the paps stationed outside the airport. Priyanka can be seen wearing a bright pink co-ord set with a thigh-high slit in a skirt. On the other hand, Nick is seen donning a cool sweatshirt with a cap. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Baby Malti Marie Spotted at Mumbai Airport; Are the Trio Here for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's Rumoured Wedding? (View Pics).

Take a look at the pictures in which Priyanka is seen holding baby Malti in her arms. If reports are to be believed, Priyanka and Nick are in Mumbai to attend Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's launch. Priyanka is also expected to kick-start Citadel promotions in Mumbai next week. Created by the Russo Brothers, Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka said, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling."

"We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me." She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.