Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed one of her favourite traditions that keeps her grounded amidst her busy schedule.

In a candid conversation with People magazine, Priyanka shared that every Sunday morning, she and her family make time for a ritual that she describes as "mandatory."

Also Read | Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone & Other Actresses Dazzle in Gold Gowns (View Pics).

"Sunday morning snuggles in bed," the 'Heads of State' actress told People magazine, adding, "They have to happen. It's mandatory."

Despite her demanding work commitments, the actress ensures that this intimate family time is never missed.

Also Read | 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit': Nivin Pauly To Share Screen With 'Premalu' Actress Mamitha Baiju in Romantic Tale.

"Seven am, but we got 'em in," she said, speaking about the cherished moments she spends with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their 3-year-old daughter, Malti Marie.

When asked about what brings her the most peace, Priyanka said, "Being home with my family.... The biggest luxury in our lives is being able to waste time together or spend time together and just be languid in it and not worry about having to go somewhere."

She went on to describe her love for quiet moments, including her "guilty pleasure" of unwinding during those rare periods of stillness.

"That one hour you might get when it's quiet in the house and you get to watch Love Island's new season with a glass of wine or maybe even a book, when I am supposed to be reading my scripts," she added, illustrating how important downtime is to her.

But it's not just the serene mornings that Priyanka values. She also shared a humorous yet relatable tradition from her household, midnight snacking.

"I do scavenge the fridge at night. I am that person... a big snacker," she admitted during a conversation with People magazine.

However, she has a strategic approach to her late-night snack sessions.

"I want to make sure I get the snack scavenging in while everyone's distracted with the movie because you can't do it after. If you do it after, there's too much attention on you, 'What are you eating?' And then everybody wants to eat and it becomes a meal and then I'm heating up food. You've got to sneak out during a really important part of the movie. So that's what I do," she said.

Priyanka, who is currently starring in the action-comedy 'Heads of State', balances her career and family life effortlessly.

In the film, she portrays an MI6 agent alongside John Cena, who plays the US president, and Idris Elba as the UK prime minister.

The Ilya Naishuller-directed movie, which also stars Jack Quaid, Sarah Niles, and Carla Gugino, is now available for streaming on Prime Video. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)