Popular Hindi sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) might have a surprise for its fans! Actor Disha Vakani who played the role of the hilarious Dayaben in the show is likely to return, hints a recent promo. According to the promo shared by the makers of TMKOC, Sundar aka Mayur Vakani happens to be speaking to his brother-in-law Jethalal, played by the talented Dilip Joshi on phone. During the phone conversation, Sundar confirms that his sister, Dayaben will soon be coming to Gokuldham society. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Disha Vakani Becomes a Mother for Second Time.

What promises Dayaben's return is that the shot of the conversation between Sundar and Jethalal is intercut with a woman's feet, indicating that it's Dayaben. Although in the promo, Jethalal warns Sundar in case he is bluffing, Sundar assures him that his behna is on her way to Gokuldham. Actor Disha Vakani left TMKOC in May 2017, after she gave birth to a baby girl. Later, Disha also welcomed a baby boy.

Meanwhile, Asit Modi, the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has also asserted that he would love to have the iconic Dayaben aka Disha, back on the show. Despite various speculations about Disha's return to TMKOC, it was not materialized until now. With the release of the new promo, the stakes of the iconic Dayaben's comeback have been raised again. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Shailesh Lodha To Quit the Show After 14 Years.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah follows the narrative of the daily happenings in Mumbai's Gokuldham Society and the members residing there. The show has been entertaining the audience for the last 12 years. It features Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani in lead roles.