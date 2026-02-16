New Delhi, February 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 today at Bharat Mandapam, marking the commencement of a landmark five-day event dedicated to the evolution and application of artificial intelligence. Scheduled to run from February 16 to 20, the Expo is being held in conjunction with the high-level India AI Impact Summit. Addressing a global audience of policymakers, industry leaders, and tech innovators, the Prime Minister framed the event as a critical milestone in India’s journey toward becoming a global hub for trusted and inclusive AI.

A Vision for Human-Centric Progress

The central theme of the Summit, "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (Welfare for All, Happiness for All), served as the foundation for the Prime Minister’s keynote address. He articulated a vision where technology is not merely a tool for economic efficiency but a primary driver for social equity. The Prime Minister emphasized that for AI to be truly successful, it must be democratic in its reach and ethical in its implementation, specifically focusing on solving "last-mile" challenges in healthcare, education, and sustainable agriculture. PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate India AI Impact Summit 2026 Today; Sam Altman, Sundar Pichai and Global Leaders To Attend AI Event.

Showcasing Indigenous Innovation and Scale

The Expo itself serves as a massive showcase of India’s rapidly maturing tech ecosystem. Spanning across the sprawling halls of Bharat Mandapam, the exhibition features specialized zones dedicated to the IndiaAI Mission. A significant highlight of the opening day was the demonstration of indigenous foundation models designed to support India’s diverse linguistic landscape. These tools are intended to bridge the digital divide by allowing citizens to interact with AI in their native languages, further reinforcing the government’s commitment to digital inclusion.

Global Collaboration and Economic Impact

Beyond domestic achievements, the event has drawn significant international participation, reflecting India's growing influence in global tech governance. The presence of world leaders and CEOs from major multinational technology firms underscores the strategic importance of the India AI Impact Summit. Discussions during the opening sessions centered on creating a unified global framework for AI safety and the development of sovereign AI stacks that can be shared with other emerging economies. Impact Summit to Help India Project Itself as AI Nation: Alok Agrawal of AI4India.

PM Modi Inaugurates India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam

Inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. Being here among innovators, researchers and tech enthusiasts gives a glimpse of the extraordinary potential of AI, Indian talent and innovation. Together, we will shape solutions not just for India but for the… pic.twitter.com/G370iXYAXm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2026

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026, at Bharat Mandapam. The India AI Impact Expo 2026 is being held from 16th to 20th February 2026, alongside the India AI Impact Summit. The theme of the Summit is Sarvajana Hitaya,… pic.twitter.com/zMRtELnn37 — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2026

Strategic Context and Future Outlook

The timing of the Expo is particularly significant as India seeks to solidify its position as a leader of the Global South. By hosting this summit, the country is positioning itself as a mediator between rapid technological advancement and the need for rigorous regulatory guardrails. As the Expo continues through the week, it is expected to facilitate numerous bilateral agreements and investments, further fueling a sector that is increasingly becoming the backbone of the national digital economy.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Narendra Modi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2026 08:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).