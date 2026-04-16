Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 16 (ANI): Praising the Women's Reservation Bill as a historic step towards gender equality, Padma Shri awardee and eminent Kuchipudi exponent Deepika Reddy expressed pride and optimism, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative and calling it a long-awaited reality for Indian women.

Reacting to the move, Reddy said the bill would expand women's role beyond local bodies to Parliament, calling it a natural progression in India's democratic framework.

Also Read | Zanai Bhosle Breaks Silence on Asha Bhosle's Passing: Remembering the Legend's Final Lesson on Life, Laughter and Moving Forward.

Speaking about the development and her recent participation at the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' at Vigyan Bhawan, Reddy highlighted the significance of women's representation in policymaking at the national level.

"Today I'm feeling so happy, and there is so much of pride to be an Indian woman, and 33 per cent reservation for women is going to be a reality. In the past, many have spoken about women's empowerment, many have spoken about women equality but today it's going to become a reality. Thanks to our Honourable Prime Minister Modiji for his wonderful initiative..."

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande's X Account Hacked: 'Pavitra Rishta' Star Issues Warning to Fans and Provides Update on Recovery Efforts (View Post).

She added, "It had started in 1993 when women were involved at the Panchayat Raj and the Zilla Parishad level. Now, from the village policy-making we should be involved in policy-making at the national level..."

Speaking about the development and her recent participation at the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' at Vigyan Bhawan, Reddy praised PM Modi's speech, calling it "inspirational", "Women are very emotional and sensitive, and they will really put their 100 per cent. And they are also multi-faceted, so they can do a great job and walk shoulder to shoulder with men and do things with complete commitment and dedication. So, I was there at the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan', and that happened just three days back at Vigyan Bhawan and Modiji's speech was so inspirational."

She shared that PM Modi "gave us confidence that he is there for us and he believes in us."

Reddy underscored that enhanced participation of women in governance would strengthen policymaking and ensure more inclusive development, adding that the move marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards women-led progress.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, were introduced by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, by Home Minister Amit Shah. The government has convened a special sitting of Parliament on April 16, 17, and 18 to pass the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)