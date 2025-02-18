New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Qawwali maestro Sagar Bhatia is all set to embark on a 15-city nationwide tour.

The tour will be held across Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Baroda, Mathura, Indore, Raipur, Ludhiana, Goa, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Bhubaneshwar from March 2025 to June 2025.

Excited about it, Sagar in a press note said, "This tour embodies a lifelong dream - to share the magic of Qawwali with audiences across India on such a grand scale. We are committed to delivering an unforgettable experience that resonates deeply with every soul in attendance."

Tour Schedule:

* Mathura - Saturday, 22nd March 2025

* Raipur - Friday, 28th March 2025

* Ludhiana - Saturday, 29th March 2025

* Goa - Friday, 11th April 2025

* Bengaluru - Saturday, 19th April 2025

* Pune - Sunday, 20th April 2025

* Hyderabad - Saturday, 26th April 2025

* Ahmedabad - Saturday, 3rd May 2025

* Jaipur - Saturday, 10th May 2025

* Bhubaneshwar - Saturday, 17th May 2025

* Indore - Saturday, 24th May 2025

* Baroda - Saturday, 31st May 2025

* New Delhi - Saturday, 7th June 2025

* Mumbai - Saturday, 14th June 2025

* Kolkata - Saturday, 28th June 2025

Commencing his musical journey as a guitarist at Jagrans in Delhi, Sagar has evolved into one of India's most successful musical brands with his act, Sagar Wali Qawwali. In 2014, he participated in the TV show India's Raw Star, where he placed among the top six contestants. (ANI)

