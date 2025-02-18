Uri: The Surgical Strike actress Riva Arora, who has previously been in controversy for being underage and posing as someone older, has now been trolled for her pictures taken during her visit to Maha Kumbh 2025. The child artiste, who is reportedly 15 years old now (online information says 19), has posted beautiful pictures on Instagram from the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Thousands of people from all over the world are taking part in the Maha Kumbh 2025 pilgrimage, including actors and actresses from Bollywood and South Indian films. Riva Arora, too, took a trip to the holy site and donned a traditional look in an orange-hued saree. "Witnessing magic once in a lifetime – the sacred spectacle of Mahakumbh," she wrote alongside her pictures, in which she is also seen posing with an Acharya. Riva Arora, Controversial Teen Star, Is Bound to Raise More Eyebrows With Her New Desert-Based Photoshoot!

Riva Arora Trolled for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Visit Photos

As soon as she posted the pictures, Riva Arora was trolled by some social media users, who said that she was posing for photoshoot-like pictures at a sacred place. "Dude thats not a photoshoot place," (sic) wrote one user, while the other said, "Farzi hindu dikhava" (Pretending to be a devout Hindu). Another user wrote, "Ye nautanki baaz agaee nautanki karne cringe" (the drama queen is back), and still another said, "Ye sab chijen dihana zaroori hai kyaa? (Is it necessary to show off skin?)" However, many social media users have also praised Riva Arora for her look, calling her "beautiful", "stunning", "cute", "world's top beauty", "awesome" and so on. Take a look at Riva Arora's post from Maha Kumbh 2025 and the reactions. Riva Arora, Controversial Teenage Star, Gets Audi Car as Gift After Surpassing 10 Million Followers on Instagram (View Pics).

Riva Arora Posts Pictures From Maha Kumbh 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riva Arora (@rivarora_)

Reactions to Riva Arora Pictures From Maha Kumbh 2025 (Photo Credit: @rivarora_)

Riva Arora was recently seen in Power of Paanch on JioHotStar (previously Disney+ Hotstar). The superhero series is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for Balaji Telefilms. Apart from Riva Arora, the show stars Jaiveer Juneja, Aditya Raj Arora, Bianca Arora, Urvashi Dholakia, Yash Sehgal and Barkha Bisht, among others.

Riva Arora has yet again invited reactions for her appearance. However, her Instagram followers continue to grow, with her current number being 11.5 million. On completing the 10 million followers milestone on Instagram in March 2023, Riva Arora's mother Nisha Arora gifted her a luxury car - the Audi - worth nearly INR 50 lakh.

