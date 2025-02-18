On February 14, 2025, three Malayalam films - Bromance, Daveed, and Painkili - hit the box office. Among them, the boxing drama Daveed emerged as the clear favourite, earning praise from both critics and audiences. Recently, a 'success' poster of Daveed went viral, featuring the caption 'Daveedinte punchil Bro yude kili parannu', which translates to "Daveed's punch made 'Bro' see stars." ‘Kondal’ Movie Review: Antony Varghese’s Action-Thriller Sails Through Choppy Waters Before Going Down!

The caption slyly references Bromance, poking fun at its underperformance. However, Daveed's lead actor, Antony 'Pepe' Varghese, and director Govind Vishnu took to Instagram to clarify that the poster was fan-made and not associated with their team.

The Viral 'Poster' of 'Daveed'

#Daveed Online Posters Captions 😑 Very Pathetic Way of Marketing 👎 Try to Show Some Respect to the Other Movies too 👋 pic.twitter.com/otzSaKsIll — Kerala Box Office (@KeralaBxOffce) February 17, 2025

Antony Varghese's post read, "Greetings, I recently came across a poster pretending to be an official poster of the movie Daveed. This poster has no connection to the Daveed team. I don't believe any filmmaker would use such tactics to undermine or defame another film. While we understand the mischievous intent behind creating such posters, we can only feel sympathy for those who believe and share them. Good films will always prevail."

Antony Varghese's Insta Post

Director Govind Vishnu shared the same statement on his Instagram story.

Govind Vishnu Insta Story

At the box office, Daveed grossed INR 6.27 crore worldwide over its opening weekend. However, Bromance still held an edge, having earned INR 10 crore worldwide. Painkili performed the worst of the trio grossing INR 2.63 crore worldwide.

