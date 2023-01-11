Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 11 (ANI): Superstar actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, on Wednesday, lauded director SS Rajamouli and the team of 'RRR' for their historic win at the Golden Globe.

Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth wrote, "THANK YOU Keeravani and Rajamouli for making us proud and bringing home the Golden Globe for Indian cinema."

https://twitter.com/rajinikanth/status/1613150502325473285

Reacting to the tweet, SS Rajamouli wrote, "Thank you Rajini Sir..."

https://twitter.com/ssrajamouli/status/1613152233075642369

On the other hand, actor Kamal Haasan tweeted in Tamil and wrote," India continues to gain popularity."

https://twitter.com/ikamalhaasan/status/1613094149573738497

The critically acclaimed filmmaker reacted to the love showered by the iconic actor and wrote, "Thank you Kamal Sir.."

https://twitter.com/ssrajamouli/status/1613153421674139650

'Naatu Naatu' won the award for Best Original Score at the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

'Naatu Naatu' a dance number featuring stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan was pitted against Taylor Swift's 'Carolina' from Where the Crawdads Sing, 'Ciao Papa' from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick, and 'Lift Me U' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, performed by Rihanna.

Naatu Naatu was shot in Ukraine over a period of 20 days. It took 43 retakes before the final cut of the song was approved.

This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

Meanwhile, RRR's director SS Rajamouli and the film's lead stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan marked their presence at the 2023 Golden Globes ceremony along with 'Naatu Naatu' composer MM Keeravaani. (ANI)

