As Telugu film RRR bagged a Golden Globe award on Wednesday, director Rajkumar Santoshi and actor Jackie Shroff congratulated the team for winning the Best Original Song award for the song "Naatu Naatu". Talking to ANI, Rajkumar Sanotshi said, "First of all I would like to congratulate the whole team. I am a very big fan of MM Keeravani. This moment should have come long back in his life because he has always given the best music, and Rajamouli sir is a very good director, so its their joint effort. Many many congratulations, they made the whole country proud, they got the award, it seems like the whole country has got the award." Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates Team RRR on Winning Big at Golden Globes 2023, Says ‘Just Woke Up and Started Dancing to Naatu Naatu’.

Jackie Shroff further extended best wishes to the team and said, "It's a proud moment for the Indian film industry that our song 'Naatu Naatu' is awarded for original composition. Many Many congratulations." 'Naatu Naatu' a dance number featuring stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan was pitted against Taylor Swift's 'Carolina' from Where the Crawdads Sing, 'Ciao Papa' from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick, and 'Lift Me U' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, performed by Rihanna. Naatu Naatu was shot in Ukraine over a period of 20 days. It took 43 retakes before the final cut of the song was approved. Shah Rukh Khan Sings ‘Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam’ at 2023 Auto Expo (Watch Video).

The song is composed by music director MM Keeravaani, and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, with lyrics by Chandrabose. RRR's director SS Rajamouli and the film's lead stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan marked their presence at the ceremony along with Naatu Naatu's creator MM Keeravaani. The song has been watched more than 111 million times on YouTube.The Hindi version of the song 'Naacho Naacho' has received more than 217 million views.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film. This was Rajamouli's first project after the 2017 blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, was released across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously early this year. The film received a huge response in several countries, including the US and Japan.

