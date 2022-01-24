Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): Get ready to have a smile on your face as actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar have shared the first glimpse of their comedy film 'Badhaai Do'.

On Monday, the two took to their respective Instagram handles and unveiled the film's first poster.

Also Read | National Girl Child Day 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana Requests Fellow Citizens to Be More Responsible Towards Breaking Gender Stereotypes.

In the poster, Rajkummar and Bhumi can be seen dressed as a bride and a groom. The image also shows them covering each other's mouths.

Reportedly, Rajkummar plays the role of a cop and Bhumi essays the character of a PT teacher in the movie.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Talks About South Content and Superstars Growing Popularity, Says 'They Should Not Allow Bollywood to Corrupt Them'.

"Kal aa raha hai hamara trailer. Kal Badhaai dena vaise aaj bhi dena chaho toh de sakte ho. #BadhaaiDoInCinemas Can't keep it a secret anymore, Badhaai Do trailer out Tomorrow," Rajkummar wrote.

Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, 'Badhaai Do' is a sequel to the National Award-winning film 'Badhaai Ho', which chronicled the story of a middle-aged couple, played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, facing an unexpected pregnancy.

The trailer of the upcoming film will be out on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)