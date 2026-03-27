Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): On the occasion of Ram Charan's 41st birthday, the makers of his upcoming film 'Peddi' unveiled a new teaser for the much-anticipated project.

Vriddhi Cinemas, on Friday, took to X to share the teaser, offering fans a glimpse of what to expect.

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The 45-second video opens with a powerful voiceover: "Kusthi (wrestling) is not a sport where you carry a bat and face an oncoming ball. This is a sport where you pledge your life and stand against death. Now tell me, are you going to get into the ring, or are you opting out?"

The video then shows Ram Charan training with a mace, showcasing his strong and well-built physique for the role.

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The caption accompanying the teaser read: "His GRIT. His GAME. His PRIDE. Happy Birthday, PEDDI PEHELWAN, aka Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan. #PeddiPehelwanGlimpse out now #HBDRamCharan. #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 30th APRIL, 2026."

https://x.com/i/status/2037382880767377474

The film's music has also kept fans hooked. The first single from the film, titled 'Chikiri Chikiri' and composed by A. R. Rahman, received a strong response, crossing over 200 million views across platforms. The second track, 'Rai Rai Raa Raa,' was also loved by fans and has, in fact, crossed 47 million views on YouTube.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, 'Peddi' stars Ram Charan in the titular role, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his banner Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with leading production house Mythri Movie Makers, the film is scheduled for release on April 30. (ANI)

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