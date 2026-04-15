Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): The release of Ram Charan's much-awaited film 'Peddi' has been pushed to June this year.

In a statement, the makers of 'Peddi' shared that the film has been postponed due to a pending song shoot and post-production tasks.

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"The talkie part of the film is complete, and we only have one song left to be shot. We've seen the edit of the film, and we're extremely happy with the output. With such great content in our hands, we want to present it in the best possible way. For that, we feel it's important to give our technicians and post-production team a little more time to bring out their best with absolute perfection," the makers said, as per the statement.

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Stating that the film's release has been pushed to June, the makers said that an official date will be announced soon.

Notably, 'Peddi' was previously scheduled to hit theatres on April 30, 2026.

Earlier in March, a new teaser for the film was unveiled, offering fans a glimpse of what to expect.

The 45-second video opens with a powerful voiceover: "Kusthi (wrestling) is not a sport where you carry a bat and face an oncoming ball. This is a sport where you pledge your life and stand against death. Now tell me, are you going to get into the ring, or are you opting out?"

The video then shows Ram Charan training with a mace, showcasing his strong and well-built physique for the role.

The caption accompanying the teaser read: "His GRIT. His GAME. His PRIDE. Happy Birthday, PEDDI PEHELWAN, aka Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan. #PeddiPehelwanGlimpse out now #HBDRamCharan. #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 30th APRIL, 2026."

https://x.com/PeddiMovieOffl/status/2037382880767377474

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, 'Peddi' stars Ram Charan in the titular role, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)