Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): The Indian Super League (ISL) match between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC was loaded with cuteness -- all thanks to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha.

Bollywood couple Ranbir and Alia on Saturday brought their daughter Raha to the match.

Several images and videos from the match surfaced online in which Ranbir and Alia can be seen cheering for their team Mumbai City FC with their biggest cheerleader Raha.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DC_9AadTDo1/?hl=en

Ranbir and Raha twinned in blue-toned jerseys. Alia, on the other hand, looked uber cool in a white tank top paired with a black jacket and blue denims.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DC_4cUDTKzL/?hl=en

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor co-owns Mumbai City FC. His team defeated Hyderabad FC by 1-0 at the Mumbai Football Arena in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season on Saturday.

The Islanders returned to winning ways at home courtesy of a solitary goal from Mehtab Singh as Petr Kratky's men put the preceding defeat against Punjab FC behind by securing their third win of the ongoing season. With his assist, Chhangte became Mumbai City FC's outright highest goal contributor in ISL (36 - 21 goals and 15 assists), leaving behind Bipin Singh.

Mumbai City will travel to Bhubaneswar to face Odisha FC on December 5 whereas Hyderabad FC will host the in-form FC Goa on December 4.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Ranbir is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film 'Love and War,' which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt.

'Love and War' will be the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali since the actor's 2007 debut Saawariya.

While Vicky Kaushal has never worked with the filmmaker, Alia Bhatt collaborated with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Epic Saga 'Love & War.' See You At The Movies Christmas 2025."

It was accompanied by the signatures of the lead trio, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

'Love and War' is expected to go on floors in the coming months.

He also has Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' epic in kitty. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the epic saga will feature Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, as confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Reportedly, Sai Pallavi will star as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, with the first instalment slated for release in 2026 and the second part will release in 2027. (ANI)

