K-drama addicts were spoiled for choice in 2024, with a captivating array of genres released on screen. From heartwarming romances to spine-chilling thrillers and deeply emotional melodramas, the year delivered fresh content every month. Be it The Frog, The Judge From Hell, Iron Family, A Shop For Killers, Parasyte- The Grey, A Killer Paradox and more, these K-dramas have been the talk of the town. However, it was the thriller genre that left an indelible mark on audiences. With gripping storylines, unexpected twists, and unforgettable performances, these series kept viewers on the edge of their seats. Year Ender 2024: From Jung Hae-In’s ‘Love Next Door’ to Kim Soo-Hyun's ‘Queen of Tears’, Here Are Five Romantic K-Dramas Which Made K-Followers Fall Irrevocably in Love.

As the year draws to a close, it’s the perfect moment to reflect on the thriller dramas that etched themselves into our memories, redefining suspense and storytelling. So, without any delay here are seven thrilling K-dramas that entered the audience this year. Let us know which one is your favourite. ‘The Trunk’: Did Gong Yoo’s Han Jeong-won and SEO Hyun-jin’s Noh In-Ji ‘Hired’ Love Story End in Heartbreak or Hope in This Netflix Series?.

A Killer Paradox

A Shop For Killers

Blood Free

The Frog

The 8 Show

Parasyte: The Grey

Goodbye Earth

From action to thrill, 2024 offered bittersweet memories. Some K-dramas were superb, captivating audiences with their storylines and performances, keeping viewers hooked and binge-watching in one go. Others left audiences guessing, wondering if they were worth the watch. All in all, 2024 gave K-drama fans some iconic series that were truly remarkable, setting milestones and leaving viewers in awe. So, which one was your favourite? Let us know in the comment section of X(formerly known as Twitter). Till then binge-watch these K-dramas because we will be back with more such year-enders.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2024 08:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).