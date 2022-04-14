After the much-awaited Ranbir Weds Alia on Thursday, social media was flooded with pictures of the newly married star couple. Inside photos from the duo's wedding ceremony have been going viral on the internet where the two could be seen cutting their 3-tier wedding cake and raising a toast post their traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Karan Johar Congratulates the Couple With a Sweet Message (View Pics).

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the former's Bandra house Vastu today. Giving out major husband goals, Ranbir was seen lifting up Alia Bhatt in his arms as the duo made their first media appearance as husband and wife. The couple was dressed in white and gold shimmery attire from ace fashion designer Sabyasachi's collection. Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Get The Sweetest Congratulatory Message On Their Wedding From Karisma Kapoor! (View Post).

Minutes before appearing in front of the media, Alia shared her official wedding pictures with on her Instagram handle. She wrote: "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

The intimate ceremony was attended by the couple's family members and close friends. The pre-wedding festivities including a special pooja and a mehendi ceremony on Wednesday. Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

