New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor made a stylish arrival in the national capital on Saturday, turning heads with his dapper look.

Ranbir Kapoor attended the store launch event of his fashion and lifestyle brand 'ARKS' a mall in Saket. The actor looked handsome as ever, dressed in a plain white t-shirt, which he paired with a brown jacket and black trousers.

Ranbir coordinated his outfit with white shoes and a pair of shades.

Following his arrival amid loud cheers from the fans, Ranbir appeared delighted as he expressed gratitude for all the love, especially after the crowd dedicated a birthday song to him.

Ranbir also joined his fans and sang along.

Speaking at the event, the actor opened up about his biggest dreams and shared, "Launching a lifestyle brand was my dream, and I have finally fulfilled it. I also have a dream to direct a film. Maybe someday I'll direct a film."

In a fun session, he also enacted a few of his most popular dialogues from films like 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'Rockstar', 'Animal' and his favourite 'Barfi'.

At one point, the actor engaged in a fun interactive session with stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral, who brought much humour to the point. The duo's camaraderie left the crowd clapping and cheering.

Ranbir inaugurated the 'ARKS' store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, before posing for the media.

Earlier in the day, the actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport, where he had an unforgettable reunion with Deepika Padukone.

Ranbir, dressed in an all-black ensemble paired with a cap and sunglasses, was seen walking towards the terminal when he noticed Deepika leaving in an electric shuttle. The Bajirao Mastani actor stopped upon seeing him.

The two exchanged a warm hug before boarding the shuttle together, sparking immediate buzz across social media platforms.

A premium lifestyle brand by Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, 'ARKS' embodies a philosophy of quiet confidence. Fusing minimalist design with superior craftsmanship, ARKS offers elevated essentials that champion individuality and authenticity. (ANI)

