Actor Ranbir Kapoor starrer action thriller film Animal has received massive love from the audience and the craze for the film doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon. Recently, a video of Ranbir went viral, where he can be seen having a fun time with his on-screen cousins in between shoots. Animal Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranbir Kapoor’s Action Drama Grosses Rs 660.89 Crore Worldwide!

The movie helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga also stars Rashmika Mandana, Shakti Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. It showcases a story about a father-son relationship, played by Anil and Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love and is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.

In the film, there is an emotional moment where his cousins agree to support him in his battle to seek revenge from the attackers of his father. In the viral video, the three of the cousins are seen sitting inside the car that's driven by Ranbir during a crucial shot.

BTS Video From Animal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse)

One of the on-screen brothers of Ranbir was seen making a video in the car.

Ranbir also smiled in the video while getting ready to drive the car.

The film has now successfully entered Rs 300 crore club in just one week of its release. Animal: Ranbir Kapoor's Dramatic Physical Transformation Revealed in Video Shared by His Fitness Trainer - WATCH.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post which he captioned, "#Animal is SENSATIONAL... Packs an EXTRAORDINARY TOTAL in Week 1...Third biggest *7 days* of all time. Biggest *7-day* total for a film released on non-holiday. Biggest *7-day* total for a film that faced a clash with another film. Highest-grossing 'A' certified film. #Animal Fri 54.75 cr, Sat 58.37 cr, Sun 63.46 cr, Mon 40.06 cr, Tue 34.02 cr, Wed 27.80 cr, Thu 22.35 cr. Total: Rs 300.81 cr. #Hindi version. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice."

On Thursday, the film minted Rs 22.35 crore Nett in the Hindi language which took the film's total Hindi collection in India to Rs 300.81 crore. In all languages (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam) the film has minted Rs 338.63 crore Nett in India in just a week of its release.'Animal' is Ranbir's career biggest opener.

The 3 hour-21-minute-long film was released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)