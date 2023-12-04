Animal has made an outstanding debut at the box office. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer, released on December 1, has received postive response from netizens and critics as wells. Now, Ranbir's trainer, Shivoham, has shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the actor working out in the gym, offering a glimpse into the rigorous preparation for his beefed-up role in the film. In the brief footage, Ranbir appeared shirtless in a black and white picture alongside Shivoham. The subsequent video showcased him working out with dumbbells in both hands. The video concluded with a previous picture of Ranbir with Shivoham, featuring the actor in a lean avatar, seemingly resembling his appearance from his last film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Animal Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor–Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film Grosses Rs 356 Crore Worldwide!.

Ranbir Kapoor Rigorously Workout At Gym:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHIVOHAAM (@shivohamofficial)

