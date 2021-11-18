Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Republic Day 2023 will be special for all Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor fans as their yet-to-be-titled romantic film is scheduled to release on January 26.

Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Bhushan Kumar, the movie will also feature veteran actor Dimple Kapadia and producer Boney Kapoor.

Reportedly, the makers are in Delhi to start the last leg of the shoot in India.

The movie was announced in December 2019. However, the shooting and its release kept getting postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

