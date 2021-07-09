By Sandip Kumar Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): Months after keeping the name of their second son under wraps, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have named their son 'Jeh', veteran actor Randhir Kapoor confirmed on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Randhir revealed that Kareena and Saif's younger son has been named Jeh and added that the name was finalised "about a week ago."

Saifeena welcomed their second child, a baby boy on February 21 this year. Kareena delivered the baby at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and since then has kept the details of his name as also his pictures away from the media glare.

Earlier, Randhir- who is new to the social media world, accidentally posted a picture of a baby boy of what fans still believe was a glimpse of his five-month-old grandson. The picture kept surfacing for days on social media and created a buzz soon after Randhir deleted the picture.

On a related note, upon Taimur's birth in 2016, Kareena and Saif were trolled on social media for naming their son after the Turkish invader. Later the couple confirmed by insisting that the meaning of Taimur in the Persian language is 'iron', which is why they chose the name.

The duo dated for a few years before tying the knot in October 2012. The couple welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan four years later on December 20, 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena, whose last movie was 'Angrezi Medium', will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha', co-starring opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'. Apart from 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Kareena is also a part of ace filmmaker Karan Johar's period epic 'Takht'.

On the other hand, Saif, who last appeared in the Amazon streaming series 'Tandav' has 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Bhoot Police' and 'Adipurush' in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)